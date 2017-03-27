NRL: Kieran Foran avoids serious hamstring damage, Warriors still hopeful

NZ Warriors remain hopeful that Kieran Foran's hamstring strain will not keep him out of action for long, but he remains in doubt for Sunday's must-win NRL clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

Foran suffered the injury minutes before kick-off in yesterday's 26-12 defeat to St George Illawarra at Sydney's UOW Jubilee Oval and was ruled out of his long-awaited debut club appearance.

The 26-year-old remained in Sydney today to spend time with his two children and has undergone physio treatment, while the remainder of the squad returned home to Auckland.

Foran had an initial assessment at 6.30am and was due to have further treatment this afternoon.

Early indications are the injury has not worsened overnight and appears to be a minor strain with no tearing.

If he is ruled out of Sunday's match at Mt Smart Stadium, it's hoped he will be available for the Warriors' round six home game against Parramatta on April 9.

"He still had pretty good strength in it [straight after it happened], so we just have to see how he pulls up over the next day or so," said coach Stephen Kearney. "He had the same strength this morning, which suggests it's not too bad.

"We've got a physio all organised for him there and so the plan for him, whenever we travel to Sydney, is for him to stay and spend some quality time with the children.

"I spoke to him not long ago and he was just on the way to physio, and we'll get an assessment a bit later this afternoon and work our way from there."

The former Manly and Parramatta five-eighth has not played in almost a year, since suffering a season ending shoulder injury last May and being granted a release from the Eels.

The Kiwis international signed a one-year deal with the Warriors last September, and moved to New Zealand to get his life and career in order, after battling numerous off-field dramas that saw him spend time in a rehabilitation clinic.

After a four-month wait, Foran's contract was finally registered by the NRL last month and after serving a two-game suspension over the opening rounds, he was finally declared fit to make his comeback, until fate intervened.

The Warriors have now lost three games in a row to leave them languishing in 14th spot on the NRL ladder, with their round one win over Newcastle now a distant memory.

It's imperative they get their campaign back on track, with back-to-back home games against the Titans and Eels over the next fortnight, before a difficult away trip to face the Raiders in Canberra.

- NZ Herald