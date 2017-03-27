Dragons star crashed car on way to Warriors game

Gareth Widdop's performance in the Dragons' 26-12 win over the Warriors last night became even more impressive when revealed he wrote off his car on the way to the game.

Widdop said he was involved in a car accident - in which his vehicle was written off - on his way to the match in Kogarah, however, shook off the effects to score 10 points in the victory.

"The car is written off. To put that aside and perform like that is a credit to him," said St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor.

McGregor said he spotted his star player on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck and ended up giving him a ride to the stadium.

The British international was alone when the accident occurred.

"I won't be seeing it again, put it that way," Widdop told the Daily Telegraph after the match.

"I will be riding my push bike to training for the next few weeks I think. Anyway, that is what happens, that is life."

