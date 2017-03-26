NRL: Warriors slump to demoralising defeat to Dragons

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Warriors' miserable luck against St George Illawarra continued with a hamstring injury ruling Kieran Foran out of his long-awaited club debut before they slumped to a demoralising 26-12 NRL defeat in Sydney tonight.

The Dragons enjoyed all the early running at UOW Jubilee Oval with Paul Vaughan, Josh McCrone, Josh Dugan all crossing the chalk while the error-strewn Warriors managed just one first-half try to Issac Luke to trail 20-8 at the break.

A tight second-half began with Ken Maumalo nabbing the Warriors second try to give them a glimmer of hope before Tim Lafai kept the Dragons clear with a fourth try four-pointer.

The visitors pressed hard in the last quarter but more mistakes and determined defence allowed the home side to hang on to consign the Warriors to a third-straight loss after four rounds.

The defeat extends their terrible away record against the Dragons to 12 losses from 13 games since 1999, with last year's hoodoo-breaking victory at Mt Smart their only victory over the Red V in the last decade.

The result also soured vice-captain and former skipper Simon Mannering's 262nd club appearance that saw him surpass the record held by former halfback and current assistant coach Stacey Jones to become the most-capped player in Warriors history.

Their misfortune began before kick-off, with the ongoing saga around Foran's highly anticipated playing return taking another dramatic twist that saw the Kiwis international injured in the warm-up to delay his return for at least another week.

The former Manly and Parramatta playmaker was only cleared to return this week after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury but it was the hamstring and lower back problems that plagued him throughout his time at both his former clubs which returned to haunt him.

The 26-year-old was rushed in to the sheds for urgent treatment but was quickly scratched from the line-up prompting a major backline reshuffle, with Tui Lolohea shifting from the right wing into the number six role and 18th man Blake Ayshford coming in to right centre to push David Fusitu'a out to the flank.

Things continued to go wrong for the visitors after the opening whistle with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck losing possession in their first set, a trend that would continue through eight further first-half mistakes that saw their completion rate plummet below 70 per cent.

Both sides traded early penalty goals but the Dragons capitalised on their scoring chances with three quick tries putting them ahead 20-2 early in the second quarter.

The Warriors hit back with Luke's effort from dummy-half giving them some hope of launching a comeback before they went to the break 12 points in arrears.

A second four-pointer to Maumalo signalled an improved start to the second-half before Lafai scored the hosts fourth to ultimately seal victory.

Dragons 26 (Paul Vaughan, Josh McCrone, Josh Dugan, Tim Lafai tries, Gareth Widdop 4 cons, 1 pen)

Warriors 12 (Issac Luke, Ken Maumalo tries, cons, Shaun Johnson 1 con, 1 pen)

