NRL: Kieran Foran a late scratch for Warriors

Warriors star signing Kieran Foran has been a late scratch after being named to start at five-eighth against St George Illawarra in Sydney tonight.

Foran was set to wear jersey No22 in his first NRL match in almost a year, after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury, while captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returned to lead the side from fullback.

However, Foran's debut was scuppered after suffering a hamstring injury in warm-ups. He underwent treatment but was unable to start the game.

Blake Ayshford came into the side as his last-minute replacement.

Tuivasa-Sheck missed last week's defeat to Canterbury after failing to recover from a concussion suffered in the round two loss to Melbourne.

Coach Stephen Kearney has made changes to the forward pack with Charlie Gubb replacing Albert Vete in the front-row and fellow forwards James Gavet and Ligi Sao coming on to the bench for their first outings of the season, with rookie Erin Clark dropping out of the squad.

The Dragons, who are coming off last week's gritty 16-10 win over reigning premiers Cronulla, are 1-17 as named earlier this week.

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS v WARRIORS at UOW Jubilee Oval, 8.30pm

DRAGONS: Josh Dugan, Nene Macdonald, Euan Aitken, Timoteo Lafai, Jason Nightingale, Gareth Widdop (c), Josh McCrone, Russell Packer, Cameron McInnes, Paul Vaughan, Tyson Frizell, Joel Thompson, Jack de Belin.

Interchange: Tariq Sims, Leeson Ah Mau, Jacob Host, Kurt Mann.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Tuimoala Lolohea, Shaun Johnson, Charlie Gubb, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman (c), Simon Mannering.

Interchange: Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, James Gavet, Ligi Sao

- NZ Herald