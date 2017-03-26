League: Cowboys coach Paul Green set for Kiwis role

The Queensland Rugby League have given their backing for Cowboys coach Paul Green to help New Zealand in their World Cup revenge mission.

The development came as Australian coach Mal Meninga also threw his support behind Green, saying the international game needs mentors of his quality.

Maroons coach-in-waiting Green has sounded out QRL powerbrokers in the strongest sign yet he is keen to provide a winning edge to Australia's trans-Tasman enemy.

Green fielded a shock approach from New Zealand last month to be coach David Kidwell's right-hand man at the World Cup.

Kiwi legend Tawera Nikau has emerged as the conduit between Green and the NZRL, having flagged the idea with the Cowboys coach during the NRL Nines in February.

Green is excited at the challenge of helping the Kiwis but feared it might jeopardise his hopes of one day coaching Queensland.

He will be the Maroons' next coach, knocking back the chance to succeed Meninga 18 months ago due to his Cowboys commitments in a move that opened the door for Kevin Walters.

Some critics may view Green as a traitor by helping the Kiwis - Wayne Bennett copped similar brickbats for assisting New Zealand in 2008 - but the QRL has cleared it.

"I don't think it would affect me with Queensland," Green said.

"I've actually spoken to a couple of guys from the Queensland board and they don't see it as an issue at all, which is pleasing.

"The job certainly interests me, there's a lot to like about it.

"I've spoken to 'Richo' (new Kiwi World Cup campaign manager Shane Richardson) and he has said there is no hurry at this stage, so he's given me a couple of weeks to make a decision.

"I've been pretty busy with my role here at the Cowboys but I will put my head it around it this week."

Former Maroons coach Meninga said he would have no issue if Green accepted the task of toppling his Australian side.

"It would be great for them (New Zealand)," Meninga said. "We need the best coaches to help the international game and Paul is certainly one of those."

Green is surprised by New Zealand's inconsistency and believes he can have a positive effect on Kiwi players.

"There's parts of the role that really interest me," he said.

"They have some great players in that squad and it's always intrigued me as to why they haven't been consistent given how many good players they have in their team.

"It would be good to see the Kiwi guys up close and what their character is like. Plus to be involved in a World Cup would be exciting.

"There's less pressure in a sense as an assistant coach. Not that I don't enjoy head coaching, but there is a lot of pressure in the NRL and it is a different role I'd play."

QRL chief executive Rob Moore confirmed Green's decision would have no bearing on whether he would be offered the Maroons' role.

- news.com.au