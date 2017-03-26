NRL: Benji Marshall makes promising return for Brisbane Broncos affiliate, Redcliffe Dolphins

Benji Marshall's Redcliffe career has started on a winning note, after the star playmaker set up two tries in the Dolphins' 18-6 win over Townsville.

Marshall bounced back from a shaky start at the Broncos affiliate in his first Intrust Super Cup appearance on Saturday night.

He knocked on twice early in the first half but his experience quickly shone through as he put in a nice grubber to set up winger Josh Beehag for the second try of the match just before halftime.

Playing the whole match at fullback, he then continued to redeem himself in the second half of what was a fiery clash between the two sides, also setting up Tyson Gamble for a try.

It was a solid performance overall for Marshall and the Dolphins, in a match in which three players were sin-binned following a number of heated scuffles.

The Dolphins did well to keep the Blackhawks scoreless until the dying minutes of the game.

