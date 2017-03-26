NRL: Roger Tuivasa-Scheck says his captaincy is being shaped by Anthony Minichiello

Rookie captain Roger Tuivasa-Scheck says his leadership of the Warriors will be moulded from former Roosters teammate and mentor, Anthony Minichiello.

One of the most gifted players in the NRL, Tuivasa-Scheck will return to the field after missing last weekend due to concussion against St George-Ilawarra at Kogarah Oval on Sunday afternoon.

On the comeback trail from a crushing knee reconstruction suffered last year, the 23-year-old's appointment as Warriors captain for 2017 came as a major shock not only to many within the game - but himself, given the last time he led a side was while playing schoolboy rugby union.

"It was a big surprise, I'm still overwhelmed seeing who the other captains in the NRL are," Tuivasa-Scheck said.

"And to see myself now in this role, I'm overwhelmed.

"Put it this way, I never thought I would be captain of an NRL team, that's how crazy it was.

"At the time that he (coach Stephen Kearney) asked me, I went 'oh no' that's not me, I'm only young, there's other options.'

"It wasn't until that I spoke to the other players and those who I respect, that I had the belief to do this."

Tuivasa-Scheck moved to the Sydney Roosters from Auckland as a teenager in 2011, progressing and developing on the wing at such incredible speed he made his NRL debut as an 18-year-old.

It was over the course of the next four seasons with the Roosters that Tuivasa-Scheck followed every move of club legend, Minichiello.

And it's now, at the helm of the Warriors, that he plans to draw on the leanings of his mentor.

"Anthony Minicheillo stands out for me and definitely players like Jared Waerea-Hargreaes and Sam Moa, those older guys who I respect, played in a big role in my development," Tuivasa-Scheck said.

"But especially Anthony, just the way he went about himself, I learnt so much.

"I took a lot of what he did on board and I'll encourage that upon my teammates. He's a real professional and he led by actions, that's my plan too."

