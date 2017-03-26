League: The Warriors' best and worst venues to play in Australia

By Niall Anderson

The Warriors have a chance to claim a rare victory on their first Australian trip this season.

Playing the St George Illawarra Dragons in Sydney rarely ends in success for the Warriors, who also haven't won their first away trip of the season since 2012.

While the Dragons are listed as the second worst team in the NRL by bookmakers, the Warriors have struggled for success on their home turf, winning just two of their 16 clashes against the Dragons in Australia.

That sub-standard mark includes one win in 12 games at WIN Stadium, and one in four at Jubilee Oval, where they face the Dragons tonight.

Their 12.5 per cent away success rate against St George is the worst against any side in the Warriors' 22-year history; a history in which they have traditionally struggled with the taxing trips across the Tasman.

In 259 games played in Australia, the Warriors have won just 96 - a 37.1 per cent winning mark on their travels.

Of the 19 Australian stadiums they have visited at least five times, the Warriors hold a winning record at just two venues -- Robina Stadium and the Sydney Football Stadium.

The trip to Cbus Super Stadium at Robina gives the Warriors a clash against the traditionally poor Gold Coast Titans, while the Kiwi franchise have recorded some impressive results against the Roosters and Rabbitohs at Sydney Football Stadium.

Trips to Brookvale (50 per cent), Newcastle (43.7 per cent) and AAMI Park (42.9 per cent) have been decent hunting grounds for the Warriors, but contests at Cronulla and the North Queensland Cowboys home base in Townsville have resulted in only a 29.4 per cent hit rate.

Other tough trips on the schedule in 2017 include their next away adventure after the Dragons clash, against the Raiders at Canberra Stadium, where they hold a 3-10 record.

Similarly, the Warriors are 0-5 at the Perth Oval, where they play Manly in July.

