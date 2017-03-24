NRL: Set of six

Kearney's power summit

Talk about a power meeting. At the end of Warriors training on Wednesday, coach Stephen Kearney had a prolonged chat with halves Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran. The rest of the Warriors team and staff had returned to the dressing room, but the trio remained in deep discussion as they sat out on the training field, adding fuel to the thought that Foran will start on Sunday.

Taumalolo to break Cowboys records?

Jason Taumalolo could break all kinds of Cowboys appearance records over the next decade. The 23-year-old already has 115 games for North Queensland under his belt, and if he maintains an average of 20 matches a year throughout his 10 year deal, he will surpass Matt Bowen (270) and also the eventual Cowboys totals of Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott (currently 266 and 233 respectively).

Mannering on the wing

It's hard to imagine now, but one of Simon Mannering's 261 Warriors matches was spent on the flanks. In round 22 of the 2005 season Mannering wore the No 2 jersey, running for 93 metres from 12 carries.

The rest of his career has been split between second row (149 games), centre (58) and lock (49).

Tuivasa-Sheckhard to contain

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has had concussion concerns over the past two weeks, but is still hard to contain in training. The fullback is meant to be avoiding contact, but brought Issac Luke down with a copybook tackle as the hooker sprinted away during a drill on Wednesday. The Warriors captain later tried to chased down a runaway Tui Lolohea before the coaching staff quickly called a halt.

World of League

From our global desk comes news that league is starting to make a mark in Africa. The sport has been established in Ghana for four years and is played in schools throughout Sierra Leone. Development activity is also apparently well under way in Burundi, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Stat of the week

Only one member of the Raiders squad for tonight's big clash with the Broncos has tasted victory in Brisbane. The two teams were perennial rivals in the 1990s, but Canberra haven't won in the Queensland capital since 2010, with Jason Croker the only surviving member of that Green Machine side.

- NZ Herald