League: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Warriors

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck still needs to pass concussion protocols before he is cleared to play in Sunday's NRL clash against St George Illawarra in Sydney.

Tuivasa-Sheck had not played since a head knock he says was the worst of his career forced him from the field in the first half of the Warriors round two loss to Melbourne.

The 23-year-old fullback was a late withdrawal for last week's defeat to the Bulldogs in Dunedin after failing follow up tests midweek.

He came through today's training without any issues but still needs to satisfy medical staff that he is fully fit to take the field this weekend.

Both player and club are taking extra caution with the issue of concussion a hot topic after the NRL issued breach notices and fines totalling $350,000 to the Knights, Dragons and Titans for failing to adhere to the rules around treating head injuries.

"It's still going, there's a process we're going through," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"We're taking it a lot more serious and trying to go through a process because it's a big issue and we've got to really look into it.

"I've got doctors to see tomorrow so hopefully I can get the green light tomorrow."

The Kiwis international suffered the knock while attempting to tackle Storm centre Cheyse Blair 13 minutes from halftime in the rain-sodden clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

Continued below.

Related Content NRL: Clash of Kiwis leaves Hiku with fractured eye socket League: Manu Vatuvei makes NRL return for New Zealand Warriors Video Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Dragons clash

Once on his feet he remained unsteady before being assisted off and despite feeling relatively fine at the time he now admits it was the heaviest concussion he has suffered since making his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2012.

"Yeah (it was), surprisingly," he said.

"I thought I was sweet but my tests that they were doing weren't showing that so I had to take a bit more time."

Meanwhile, the Warriors are buoyed by Kieran Foran's increased training involvement after the five-eighth was yesterday named in the extended reserves for his first appearance for the club.

Foran was in the thick of things as he ran plays and directed the side around together with halfback Shaun Johnson, while also taking some heavy contact both with and without the ball.

"It's good, you could see today he's a lot more demanding," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "And just having that experience there, he was telling the boys where to go and what to do and they respond to that."

- NZ Herald