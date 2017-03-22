8:46am Wed 22 March
League: Jason Taumalolo set to sign NRL's biggest ever deal - report

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys. Photo / Getty
The Warriors looked to have missed out on signing Jason Taumalolo with the Kiwis lock set to sign a whopping 10-year deal with North Queensland, according to reports.

Fox Sports and The Courier Mail have reported the 2016 Dally M medallist will sign a new contract which will expire in 2027.

The Warriors are one of several clubs interested in the snaring off-contract 24-year-old.

A 10-year deal would be the longest in NRL history, beating the eight-yeal deal Daly Cherry-Evans signed with Manly in 2015.

The bullocking back-rower was originally signed by the Cowboys as a 13-year-old and at just 17 became the youngest North Queensland player to make his NRL debut.

- NZ Herald

