NRL: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says Kieran Foran alone won't fix the side's attacking problems

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has warned that Kieran Foran's presence won't solve his side's attacking woes with the star signing in line to make his long-awaited club debut in Sunday's vital round four clash against St George Illawarra.

The Kiwis five-eighth has been named among the extended reserves in a 21-man squad, but a decision on his involvement will be made later this week as he works to prove his fitness after a slower than expected recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rookie playmaker Ata Hingano is listed to make his sixth outing in the No6 jersey while a decision on Foran's role remains uncertain.

The Warriors attack has struggled in back-to-back defeats to Melbourne and Canterbury, looking short on ideas while often playing laterally without the necessary go-forward.

Foran's direct style is seen as a remedy to their playmaking problems but Kearney reiterated the need for all members of the side to do their job to help improve their play.

"Kieran will help that, I'm sure, but Kieran isn't the sole answer to this," Kearney told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"It's a matter of making sure that we're all playing our part. It's a collective energy. If the front-rowers aren't doing their job then the backs can't do theirs effectively."

The former Manly and Parramatta playmaker has not played in almost a year after the injury forced him from the field to end his season during the Eels' round 12 win over Newcastle last May.

His potential return follows a turbulent past 12 months for the 26-year-old, who survived an attempted suicide by prescription pill overdose before being granted a release from a multi-million dollar Parramatta contract last July after just nine appearances in blue and gold.

Foran has gradually increased his involvement in contact training and came through a thorough inspection unscathed after running and defending against the Warriors NRL side last week.

"He's ticking along ok," Kearney said.

"He's got a protocol that we're working through with him this week through to the end of the week and if he ticks the boxes that we need him to tick there'll be a chance."

The Warriors will also welcome the return of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has been named in the No1 jersey after withdrawing from the side prior to last week's 24-12 defeat to Canterbury in Dunedin, due to a concussion suffered in the round two loss to Melbourne.

Tuivasa-Sheck's planned return and the absence of Manu Vatuvei, who reinjured his troublesome left knee before leaving the field 13 minutes into the second-half against the Bulldogs, means last week's fill-in fullback Tui Lolohea and Ken Maumalo shift back into the right and left wing positions they occupied over the first two rounds.

The rest of the backline and forward pack remain unchanged, while 19-year-old Erin Clark retains his spot on the bench for a third straight week, alongside forwards Charlie Gubb, Sam Lisone and Bunty Afoa. Fellow forwards James Gavet, Ligi Sao, centre Blake Ayshford and Foran round out the extended reserves.

The match will also see Warriors vice-captain Simon Mannering claim the club record for most NRL appearances after last week drawling level with former star halfback and current assistant coach Stacey Jones' mark of 261 games.

The 15th placed Warriors head across the Tasman looking to bounce back from consecutive losses and rediscover the form that saw them overcome Newcastle in their season-opener.

They face a tough challenge against a physical Dragons outfit that occupy 3rd spot after grinding out a 16-10 upset victory over reigning premiers Cronulla on Sunday, for their second win of the season.

Warriors v St George Illawarra at UOW Jubilee Oval, 8.30pm, Sunday

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Tuimoala Lolohea, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6, Mafoa'aeata Hingano, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Albert Vete, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14. Erin Clark, 15. Charlie Gubb, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. James Gavet, 20. Ligi Sao, 21. Blake Ayshford, 22. Kieran Foran.

