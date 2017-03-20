NRL: NRL Round 3 redux

By Dale Budge

Round three of the NRL will be remembered for the Warriors reverting to type and turning in a South Island shocker against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

They got handed a huge amount of first half possession and territory but had very little to offer on attack. Having not capitalised on their early dominance the Warriors then began leaking points way too easily and dropped to the bottom of the NRL ladder as a result of falling to the Bulldogs.

It will lead to plenty of debate this week as fans react to the disappointing showing. A return for skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and off-season signing Kieran Foran can't come soon enough.

Elsewhere the Storm left it late to beat the Broncos in Melbourne while the Raiders exploded into life in thrashing the Wests Tigers in Canberra.

The round was marked by a number of upsets including the struggling Sea Eagles beating the high-flying Cowboys in Townsville and the Gold Coast Titans seeing off the previously unbeaten Parramatta Eels. The Dragons completed the round by beating neighbours Cronulla in a close encounter.

Best performance - Raiders v Tigers

The Raiders got off to a slow start this season and continued that form in the opening exchanges of their clash with the Tigers. But eventually they started holding onto the ball and then the floodgates opened as Blake Austin, Jordan Rapana and Jack Wighton started prying open the Tigers with regular ease. When the Raiders get on a roll few teams have the ability to go with them and their second half showing against the Tigers should be a warning for fellow teams.

Standout player - Jordan Rapana

Rapana, the reigning Dally M Winger of the Year, had a quiet start to the year like the rest of his Raiders team but he burst to life against the Tigers. He was heavily involved, made some big runs and finished the opportunities he was given. His combination with centre Joseph Leilua was phenomenal last season and the first signs of a return to form were clear to see on Sunday.

Key moment - Addo-Carr try

The Storm had enough dominance to beat the Broncos in Melbourne on Thursday night but it took them until the final minutes for them to find the go-ahead try. It came in the form of a speculator with the ball taking a lucky deflection for speedster Josh Addo-Carr to pounce on.

Controversy - Brendan Elliot concussion

The Knights fullback was twice felled with what appeared to be concussion in the game against the Rabbitohs in Newcastle. He stayed on the field the first time, prompting outrage in certain parts, only to cop a second head knock a short while later. He eventually left the field but surely there will be a 'please explain' from the NRL this week as they try to tackle the issue of concussion in the game.

Team of the week

1.Michael Gordon (Roosters)

2.Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

3.Ricky Leutele (Sharks)

4.Jarrod Croker (Raiders)

5.Jordan Rapana (Raiders)

6.Blake Austin (Raiders)

7.Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

8.Paul Vaughan (Dragons)

9.Cameron Smith (Storm)

10.Reagen Campbell-Gillard (Panthers)

11.Boyd Cordner (Roosters)

12.Kevin Proctor (Titans)

13.Josh McGuire (Broncos)

14.David Klemmer (Bulldogs)

15.Felise Kaufusi (Storm)

16.Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs)

17.Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Power Rankings (week 3)

1. Storm (+2)

2. Roosters (+3)

3. Cowboys (-2)

4. Eels (-2)

5. Rabbitohs (+5)

6. Sharks (-2)

7. Dragons (+6)

8. Panthers (-1)

9. Raiders (+2)

10. Broncos (-4)

11. Bulldogs (+3)

12. Sea Eagles (0)

13. Knights (+2)

14. Titans (+2)

15. Tigers (-7)

16. Warriors (-7)

- NZ Herald