5:04pm Wed 15 March
David Skipwith
David Skipwith is the Herald's rugby league reporter

NRL: Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Tuivasa-Sheck out of Bulldogs clash

Breaking
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was substituted against the Storm after suffering a head knock. Photo / photosport.nz
Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been ruled out of Friday's round three NRL clash against the Bulldogs in Dunedin after failing concussion tests.

The 23-year-old fullback was forced from the field in the first half of last Friday's 26-10 defeat to Melbourne and sat out the rest of the match after failing the NRL's requisite Head Injury Assessments.

His condition was being monitored this week as per the relevant protocols around concussion but failed a follow-up test today that will ensure he is rested for at least another week.

Tui Lolohea will wear the No 1 jersey after yesterday being named in the Warriors' extended reserves after having started on the right wing over the last fortnight.

Last year's skipper Ryan Hoffman will captain the side in Tuivasa-Sheck's absence.

- NZ Herald

