NRL: NRL Round 2 redux

By Dale Budge

The Warriors were outplayed by the Storm in terrible conditions on Friday night but they did make some improvements from their first match albeit they didn't get anything to show for it.

Their completion rate was good in difficult circumstances but their last tackle kicking game was poor. Shaun Johnson went to the short side a lot on last tackle, which reduced the options he had in terms of where to kick. Smith and Cronk opted to go to the open side more and gave themselves some options. The Storm put a lot of pressure on Johnson and it worked. Issac Luke needed to kick more out of acting half to put the defense in two minds.

The concussion to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck didn't help with the forward rotation down a player as a result.

Tui Lolohea made an early error that conceded a try and then went into his shell. We got further proof that he is not a fullback after the injury to his captain. He is prone to bouncing around bringing the ball back and achieves little out of it.

The Cowboys and Broncos delivered another golden point thriller - the fourth in five matches between the two sides - Johnathan Thurston proving the hero for the second week in succession.

The Roosters improved start continued with a win over the Bulldogs on Thursday night while the defending premiers Cronulla bounced back with a very impressive showing against the Raiders in Canberra.

The Panthers finally showed the promise that saw many people tipping them to win the competition this season as they thrashed the Tigers while the Rabbitohs overcame the loss of Greg Inglis to pile on points against Manly.

Best performance - Storm v Warriors

The Storm were superb in shocking conditions, controlling the game, playing at the right pace and forcing the Warriors to take risks. Without injured rep forwards Jesse Bromwich and Tohu Harris the Storm's under-strength forward pack muscled up while Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk came up with the key plays at the right times. Cameron Munster was a handful whenever he touched the ball while Suliasi Vunavula took his limited opportunities.

Standout player - Cameron Smith (Storm)

Smith joined an exclusive club as he brought up 2000 career points against the Warriors and he celebrated by turning in a vintage display of wet weather football to earn his side two competition points. The Kangaroos and Queensland captain kicked early in the count to turn the Warriors around whenever they got a little bit of a roll on while he was at his best in slowing the opposition ball down.

Key moment - Nathan Ross's try that sealed win for Knights

The Knights have gone so long without a win that some of their team members had never even sung the team song. Winger Ross' try late in the game ensured Nathan Brown's side would break their losing streak much to the delight of their faithful fans and a host of legendary former players watching from the stands.

Controversy - injuries, injuries and more injuries

Last week it was Greg Inglis. Add to that Jarryd Hayne (ankle), Will Hopoate (eye socket), Kerrod Holland (shoulder), Anthony Don (pec), Matt Scott (knee), Antonio Winterstein (arm), Lachlan Coote (calf) and Bryce Cartwright (ankle) from week 2. Scott's injury was the most serious with the Cowboys prop ruled out for the rest of the year with a ruptured ACL. The Titans will be sweating on scans today of Hayne's injured ankle - the former NFL star is set for some time on the side lines but the Titans will be hoping it is shorter rather than longer.

Team of the week

1.Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

2.Semi Radradra (Eels)

3.Michael Jennings (Eels)

4.Brenko Lee (Bulldogs)

5.Nathan Ross (Knights)

6.James Maloney (Sharks)

7.Corey Norman (Eels)

8.James Tamou (Panthers)

9.Cameron Smith (Storm)

10.Brenton Lawrence (Sea Eagles)

11.Ethan Lowe (Cowboys)

12.Wade Graham (Sharks)

13.Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

14.Jack Bird (Sharks)

15.Tyrone Peachey (Panthers)

16.Josh McGuire (Broncos)

17.Cameron Munster (Storm)

Power Rankings (week 2)

1. Cowboys

2. Eels

3. Storm

4. Sharks

5. Roosters

6. Broncos

7. Panthers

8. Tigers

9. Warriors

10. Rabbitohs

11. Raiders

12. Sea Eagles

13. Dragons

14. Bulldogs

15. Knights

16. Titans

- NZ Herald