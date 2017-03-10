NRL: Kieran Foran cleared to play for Warriors

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kieran Foran has passed his final psychological assessment by the NRL and has been cleared to play in the competition.

Things now depend on the condition of his shoulder - and it's likely he won't feature until at least round four or five - but there are now no other impediments to his participation in the competition.

In a rare interview, Foran said he was relieved to be cleared, admitting it had been a "great unknown" when he first arrived in New Zealand last October.

He added that he was very hopeful of playing in the next few weeks, though said that the round three match next week was unlikely.

"It's a great relief," said Foran, "It's been a long process. I was happy to co-operate fully with the integrity unit and let them go through their process. I'm grateful and happy that I am now able to concentrate on the 2017 season."

"It's been a tough process to go through. I came over to New Zealand in October. The whole time I had been dealing with the integrity unit and it was the added unknown of what the future holds but now that it's over I can focus fully on the football."

Though Foran's final test was seen as just a rubber stamping affair, it is still an important step. The 26-year-old travelled to Australia to meet with the NRL, and it means that the governing body is satisfied he is mentally and emotionally ready to face the rigours of the full time football.

It signals the start of a new journey for Foran, but is also the end of a long process, which began in the middle of last season, when injury and mental health issues curtailed his stint at Parramatta.

The final step will be a medical clearance for his shoulder, which Foran was positive about.

"The shoulder has been coming along okay," said Foran. "We are making ground each week and I have a big couple of weeks coming up. I'm going to start doing contact work and I'm hopeful of playing in the next couple of weeks. It probably won't be round three but if it is not round three it will be one of the weeks very soon after that."

Foran also dismissed the rumours circulating in the Sydney media about his plans for next season, linking him to some prominent Australian clubs.

"It's purely speculation," said Foran. "Ever since I came to New Zealand it has been doing one thing at a time, ticking one box at a time. First and foremost it was about coming here and getting my shoulder right, getting registered and now I want to get back on the field. That is my only priority at the moment and I won't be dealing with my future until well and truly down the track."

- NZ Herald