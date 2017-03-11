Cowboys pull home second consecutive golden point victory

Who else but Johnathan Thurston?

Another thrilling chapter was added to the epic NRL Queensland rivalry after the Cowboys co-captain's field goal sealed a 21-20 extra-time win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Something had to give after the Queensland derby went into extra-time for the fourth time in five clashes.

Enter Thurston.

A week after a duffed field goal attempt led to the Cowboys' season opening golden point win, Thurston made no mistake when he stepped up in the 88th minute in front of the 47,703-strong Suncorp Stadium crowd.

And just like he had in yet another derby classic - the unforgettable 2015 grand final - Thurston again broke Brisbane hearts

"When the game is on the line personally I wouldn't want any other player in his hands - and most importantly he wants the ball in those moments," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

But the thrilling win came at a cost for North Queensland.

Top of the injury list was Test prop Matt Scott who suffered a suspected knee injury.

Returning winger Antonio Winterstein (broken arm) lasted just 13 minutes while fullback Lachlan Coote (calf) is also in trouble.

And they are also sweating on wrecking ball backrower Jason Taumalolo - who ran 231m - after the Dally M Medallist's 26th minute hit on Brisbane's Alex Glenn.

Continued below.

Yet nothing could discourage Green.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team. I don't think I have been involved in a tougher win," Green said.

"I know it has come at a cost but I think we made a big statement."

Brisbane also didn't emerge unscathed.

Test backrower Matt Gillett (concussion) was gone by the 49th minute while reserve Tevita Pangai Jnr (hamstring) also went down.

"I am not too disappointed. I thought our effort was outstanding," said Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett who reiterated his displeasure with extra-time.

"That's the tragedy of golden point. We deserved a point - we didn't deserve to walk away with nothing."

Brisbane levelled the scores at 18-18 after winger Jordan Kahu scored in the 54th minute off what appeared a clear James Roberts forward pass.

Both sides then traded penalties to ensure scores were level at 20-20 by regulation time.

Brisbane's Ben Hunt initially looked like the halfback who would nab the limelight.

The besieged No.7 appeared to silence his critics when he helped Brisbane grab a 14-6 first half lead.

Under pressure to perform since signing a lucrative five-year Dragons deal, Hunt's pinpoint grubbers set up tries for James Roberts and skipper Darius Boyd.

But Thurston ensured he stole the show - again.

The Cowboys playmaker became only the sixth player in Australian rugby league history to crack the 2,000 point barrier when he converted barnstorming Coen Hess' 19th minute try.

Bennett refused to point the finger at Hunt who appeared to back off and leave halves partner Anthony Milford to attempt two unsuccessful field goals in extra-time.

"It's probably whoever puts their hand up, no one enjoys it," he said.

Asked if Hunt should have stepped up more, Bennett said: "He's probably not comfortable doing that right now - he probably doesn't practice it (field goals)."