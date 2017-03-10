Live blog: Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm

Welcome to our live blog of the Warriors round two NRl clash with Melbourne Storm from a rain-soaked Mt Smart Stadium.

The rain has eased slightly here at the ground after almost five hours of rain drenched the city from early this afternoon and hopefully conditions will improve ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Both sides enjoyed first-up victories last weekend, bringing up contrasting statistics for both clubs, with the Storm posting their 14th round one victory in a row and the Warriors breaking their eight-year season start hoodoo.

The Warriors were patchy in coming from behind twice to eventually get past Newcastle 26-22 here at Mt Smart, while the Storm were clinical in securing a grinding 12-6 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in wet conditions at Belmore Sports Ground.

The Warriors have won three of their past eight games against the Storm but last year were on the receiving end of a humiliating 42-0 defeat at AAMI Park in their Anzac weekend clash before going down again 21-14 in the return clash in Auckland.

Which side do you guys see claiming back-to-back wins tonight?

- NZ Herald