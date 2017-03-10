NRL: Set of six

Benji to play for feeder side

Former Kiwis captain Benji Marshall will make a playing return for Brisbane's feeder club Redcliffe.

Marshall is working his way back from an Achilles injury and was tipped to come into the Broncos side for tonight's clash against the Cowboys.

But the 32-year-old will instead ease his way back in the second-tier Queensland Cup tomorrow.

Harris' quick wit

The Bromwich brothers won't miss Tohu Harris' cheeky sense of humour when he departs Melbourne to join the Warriors next season.

"He's always trying to get cheeky to my brother so we always team up on him and give him stick," said Jesse Bromwich.

"But he's very smart so he's very good with his comebacks. Kenny can be on the end of those sometimes so I have to back him up."

Bellyache likes a laugh

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has a reputation as an intense character but he also has a lighter side which catches young players off guard.

"People give him a lot of stick for being an angry man but away from the training and footy side of things he can be really relaxed," said Bromwich.

"He can give stick to a few of the younger boys which I find really funny because they don't know how to take it. That's something I can sit back and enjoy but the young fellas not so much."

Madge spotted

Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire was spotted on the hill at Brookvale Oval ... sorry, Lottoland, taking in Manly's defeat to Parramatta last Sunday.

Madge and Souths assistant coach Anthony Seibold sat back alongside fans to get a not-so-sneaky peek at the opposition ahead of the Rabbitohs round two clash against the Sea Eagles tomorrow.

RLW closes down

Rugby League Week, a pillar of media coverage of the game since 1970, will close this month due to low sales. A double issue on March 27 will be the magazine's final edition, while it's understood the NRL will take over the Immortals concept, which honours the game's greatest players.

"For more than four decades, Rugby League Week has been a prominent voice connecting the game of rugby league to its fans," Bauer chief executive Nick Chan said in a statement.

TGIF Warriors

Tonight's match between against the Storm is the Warriors first home Friday night clash in 5 years.

They have won their past five Friday nights home games at Mt Smart Stadium, with their most recent a 36-12 victory over the Bulldogs back in round 19, 2011.

- NZ Herald