NRL: Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich extends Storm contract

Melbourne Storm enforcer Jesse Bromwich has set his sights on helping the club prepare for life after the "Big Three".

Bromwich today signed a long-term deal locking him to Storm for the next three years with an option for two more.

The 27-year-old New Zealand international captain said the decision to stay in Melbourne was easy because he could not see himself playing anywhere else.

"I feel very lucky. I walked off the street and now here I am signing a three year deal with the club that I guess I could never see myself playing at and now this club means everything to me," Bromwich said.

"It took a little bit of time (for deal to get done) but for me I was just getting through training and trying to get through preseason as best I could.

"It was hard going there for a while but I could never see myself leaving.

I'm just thankful to the club for backing me in for the next five years.

"I definitely think the club is headed in the right direction. I know there is a plan in place for when the Big Three boys retire and now that I am a part of that I guess can help the club move forward when that does happen.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi praised Bromwich's long-term commitment.

"To have Jesse commit to a three-year deal to is an enormous statement to both the short term and long-term future of the club," Ponissi said.

"His hard work and commitment has seen him develop into the best front rower in the NRL and we look forward to seeing him continue at the high level he has set, while also helping to develop the younger players around him.

"Jesse is an extremely respected and highly valued player at Melbourne Storm and he is a genuine leader at the club."

Bromwich, who will front the media at 10am today, is expected back in purple in 2-3 weeks after dislocating his thumb in Round 1.

The 27-year-old prop has won Storm's coveted Player of the Year gong the past three years.

Younger brother Kenny is also expected to sign an extension to stay with Storm beyond this season.

