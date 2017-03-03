3:06pm Fri 3 March
NRL: The Interchange Podcast Mar 3

Solomone Katat of the Warriors is tackled by Trent Hodkinson of the Knights. Photo / Getty Images
Our first The Interchange podcast for the new season sees Radio Sport commentator Dale Budge and NZ Herald journalists David Skipwith and Michael Burgess preview the season ahead.

- NZ Herald

