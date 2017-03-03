Never-before-seen feat achieved in NRL opener

The NRL season was just eight minutes old before it gave us something we've never seen before.

It was then that the Broncos scored the opening try of the 2017 season, and in doing so created a historic record.

Brisbane winger Jordan Kahu finished off a nice backline move to score the first try of the season, a feat he also achieved in 2016.

That means Kahu now finds himself in the record books, becoming the first man to score the opening try in successive seasons, having opened the 2016 season scoring the first try against the Parramatta Eels.

That's the second year in a row Jordan Kahu has scored the opening try of the NRL season. #NRLSharksBroncos — Big League (@bigleaguemag) March 2, 2017

Nine commentator Ray Warren said Kahu should expect to have the landmark for some time, given the record has stood for 108 years.

"It's a record that Jordan Kahu will take into our history in the game for a long time," Warren said.

"I'd imagine it won't be equalled for quite some time, if ever."

Kahu's try was even more historic, given it set two new benchmarks in the game.

Continued below.

Related Content English soccer player charged with pushing a ball boy Man City fined, warned after admitting to anti-doping breach German soccer federation bans 88 Dortmund fans from stadiums

The four-pointer was also the Broncos' 3000th try since they entered the National Rugby League competition in 1988.

The Broncos have now scored 3,000 Tries since entering the Premiership in 1988 #NRLSharksBroncos #NRL pic.twitter.com/F3rqpbivnl — NRL (@NRL) March 2, 2017

It was a bright opening to the season for the Broncos, as Wayne Bennett's men edged the defending premiers 26-18 in Thursday night's opening game of the NRL season.

The Broncos appeared headed for a cruisy victory after captain Darius Boyd set up two of his side's three tries on the way to building a 20-6 lead early in the second half.

But back-to-back Sharks tries brought the Southern Cross Group Stadium crowd of 11,493 to life, before they were silenced again by a moment of Anthony Milford magic late in the game.

The Broncos' five-eighth received the ball off a switch of play in the 70th minute, stepped sharply off both feet and then powered his way through for the game-sealing try.

The reigning premiers showed their intent to defend their title from the kick-off, forcing Broncos prop Adam Blair back into his in-goal on the first hit- up of the match.

It was a ferocious start from the hosts, but the visitors steadied when Jordan Kahu beat two defenders for the opening try in the fifth minute. Stand-in Sharks fullback Gerard Beale replied not long after, only for James Roberts to show his speed in racing to a Milford grubber to give Brisbane the halftime lead.

Boyd assisted for Corey Oates soon after the resumption, before Cronulla made a game of it through tries to James Maloney and Ricky Leutele in the space of 10 minutes.

But Milford's effort gave them the breathing space they needed to topple a Sharks side, missing departed grand final heroes Michael Ennis and Ben Barba, as well as injured Valentine Holmes.

Boyd was arguably the Broncos' best, but was aided by strong performances from his starting forwards, all of whom carried the ball for more than 100 metres. Broncos forward Alex Glenn failed to finish the night after a first-half concussion.

- NZ Herald