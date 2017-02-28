NRL: Warriors without Manu Vatuvei for season opener against Newcastle Knights

The Warriors will be without veteran wing Manu Vatuvei for Sunday's NRL season opener against Newcastle at Mt Smart Stadium.

Vatuvei - nicknamed the Beast - has been absent throughout the Warriors preseason, with a knee injury ruling him out of the NRL Auckland Nines and two trial games against Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Vatuvei's spot on the left wing has been filled by Ken Maumalo who will make his 18th NRL appearance after strong performances against the Storm and Titans.

The match doubles as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's first NRL outing since April 16 last year and also his first-grade debut as captain.

Young playmaker Mafoa'aeata Hingano has been named to start at five-eighth, while young back-rower Bunty Afoa will play in the second-row together with Ryan Hoffman.

"Those players earned the opportunity for the first match of the season," said coach Stephen Kearney.

"There were a lot of good signs from them against the Titans. Having said that, there are lots of areas we need to improve on."

With Ben Matulino out of action following knee surgery, Albert Vete and Charlie Gubb will again start in the front-row as they did in the 26-6 trial win over the Gold Coast Titans in Palmerston North earier this month.

Kearney has included two players on the bench who are in line to make their NRL debuts - 18-year-old second-rower Isaiah Papali'i and 19-year-old utility Erin Clark.

Experienced front-rower Jacob Lillyman and Sam Lisone, closing in on 50 NRL appearances, are also on the interchange along with second-rower Bodene Thompson, who also sat out the preseason with an ankle injury, halfback Mason Lino, prop James Gavet and centre Blake Ayshford.

The NRL has instituted a new team-naming protocol this season which requires all clubs to list 21 players each Tuesday with the squad to be trimmed to 19 24 hours before the game. The final playing 17 - confirmed an hour before kick-off - must come from the 19-man group.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Mafoa'aeata Hingano, Shaun Johnson, Albert Vete, Issac Luke, Charlie Gubb, Bunty Afoa, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.

Interchange: Erin Clark, Jacob Lillyman, Sam Lisone, Isaiah Papali'I, Bodene Thompson, Mason Lino, James Gavet, Blake Ayshford.

- NZ Herald