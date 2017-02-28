NRL: Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran denies link to Broncos

Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran has denied reports that is a eyeing a move to Brisbane for the 2018 NRL season.

The Kiwis international is yet to play his first game for the Warriors however Australian media are reporting his management team have contacted the Brisbane Broncos several times to offer his services for 2018.

Foran's godfather and Auckland-based solicitor Don MacKinnon says the 26-year-old denies the reports are true.

MacKinnon told the Herald's David Skipwith Foran is focussed on the season ahead with the Auckland-based side.

"He has not spoken to a single club about 2018. His priority is entirely on getting ready for the Warriors in 2017 and having a successful year," he said.

"It is simply far too soon for him to remotely on next season."

Foran split with his management team of George Mimis and Paul Sutton last year and hasn't signed on with a new manager since.

Foran quit Parramatta midway through 2016, less than a year into a four-season deal, before checking into rehabilitation.

Auckland-born Foran, who is on a one-year contract in New Zealand, has been cleared by the NRL to make his comeback for the Warriors in round three.

- NZ Herald