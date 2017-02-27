My holidays: Roger Tuivasa Sheck

Roger Tuivasa Sheck on Magnetic Island, in Queensland.

What was your greatest holiday? Cancun, Mexico with Sydney Roosters teammates. Laying around on the beach with the boys and not training. Also, the 24/7 buffet was one of my highlights.

And the worst? Loved all my trips away, only downfall is the travel. Once me and Mum flew 14 hours to China, waited for another three hours at the airport then flew another nine hours to England.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing? You would catch me on a tropical island zooming around on my hired motorbike wearing a backpack full of chocolate. If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be? Always wanted to visit Queenstown and do all the activities there.

How about for a dream holiday internationally? From what I see on TV and online, Bora Bora is where I would love to visit. I'm a big fan of relaxing on the beach and doing water activities while on holiday.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling? Happens every time, going out all day without any sunscreen. Always pay the price when I return back to Auckland. I get grumpy because the holiday's over and I'm burnt, so every movement hurts.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ... my headphones! I need my music to get me through the long flights.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given? Was told to hold on to my receipts when shopping cause I can claim tax back at the airport.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling? Cheesecake Factory in Honolulu, Hawaii. Three buckets of (honey BBQ) Buffalo Wings plus a Snickers bar cheesecake. I could've eaten that same meal the whole 14 days we were there.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip? Hard to pinpoint, but every time I return from the UK I've always got an extra luggage bag because I love shoe/clothes shopping over there.

Favourite airport to land at?

Auckland, because I know where everything is.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

I'm planning on travelling to the US. I have yet to explore that part of the world.

Roger Tuivasa Sheck and the Warriors begin their 2017 NRL campaign against Knights at Mt Smart Stadium on March 5.

- NZ Herald