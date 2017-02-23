NRL: Key Warriors duo Manu Vatuvei and Bodene Thompson in doubt for season opener

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Warriors are facing the prospect of being without both veteran wing Manu Vatuvei and back-rower Bodene Thompson for next week's NRL season opener against Newcastle.

The pair missed both of the Warriors preseason trial matches through injury and remain in doubt to take the field at Mt Smart Stadium next Sunday.

Vatuvei trained well this morning but is working his way back to full fitness after tweaking a knee during a wrestling session earlier this month while Thompson is battling to overcome an ankle problem.

"There's a couple of guys there who won't have played matches so I'll have to have a think about that over the weekend," said coach Stephen Kearney.

"Manu, he's progressed really well the last couple of weeks but he hasn't had a trial and Bodene is on the same boat so they're the two main guys (in doubt)."

Young wing Ken Maumalo has played well in Vatuvei's absence, performing strongly against both Melbourne and the Gold Coast over the last fortnight and is ready to slot in once again on the left wing.

Kearney may be tempted to throw either Bunty Afoa or impressive 18-year-old Isaiah Papalii in if Thompson is not fit to face the Knights.

Former skipper Ryan Hoffman is recovering well after suffering a foot strain early on in he 26-6 win over the Titans and Kearney is hopeful he will ready to play.

"He's progressing really well actually so we're quietly confident," Kearney said.

Halfback Shaun Johnson did not take part in the team session today but trained in the gym although there are no concerns over the No7's fitness.

- NZ Herald