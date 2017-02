Former Melbourne Storm teammates Ryan Hoffman and Matt Duffie followed each other as guests on the Radio Sport Breakfast show this morning.

Hoffman who plays for the Warriors and Duffie playing Super Rugby for the Blues, were on the show to talk about their upcoming seasons.

Hosts Kent, Nathan and Marc thought it would be rude for them not to say 'hi' to each other as the interviews crossed over, and in doing so allowed them to each ask a question of the other.

- NZ Herald