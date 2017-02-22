NRL: Warriors prop Ben Matulino battling infection following knee surgery

Warriors front-rower Ben Matulino's playing return may be delayed as he fights to overcome an infection following knee surgery early in the new year.

Matulino injured his left knee at training in January and was forced to undergo surgery before complications arose that could keep him sidelined longer than initially expected.

The 28-year-old's rehabilitation has been hindered over the last month by an infection and he has had to take antibiotics through a drip which he was wearing at the club's season launch breakfast in Auckland today.

Matulino was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines but the Kiwis international remains unsure when he will be fit to play.

"I got an infection after my knee surgery," said Matulino.

"With every surgery, any time you open a wound there's a chance of infection.

It happened to me so for the past month I've been on antibiotics.

"Before I got the surgery done they were saying round six so I don't know if it's pushed it back a bit.

"It all depends on how my knee goes at the time."

The two-time winner of the Warriors' Player of the Year award (2015 and 2012) has endured a frustrating time as his ability to train has been hindered.

Continued below.

Related Content Kieran Foran opens up on Warriors arrival Shaun Johnson excited about new playing partner Ata Hingano NRL: Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden happy in new role

As well as completing his rehabilitation on his knee he has to meet with a nurse each day to have his antibiotics replaced.

"I can't do any upper body work so the last month I've just done my rehab on my knee," he said.

"So I'll come into the club and work with the physios and do all my rehab in the morning.

"I've got to get my antibiotics changed every afternoon so I have to go back home before midday and the nurse comes and changes the bottle."

With Matulino out of action there's a front-row spot up for grabs with Charlie Gubb, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, and James Gavet just some of the contenders to fill in alongside veteran Jacob Lillyman.

"Jake had a disrupted preseason through injury but it's good to see Sammy, Albert and Charlie, they've had massive preseasons.

"We've been down a bit on props through the preseason through injuries and they've had to do the hard yards."

- NZ Herald