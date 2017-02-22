Kieran Foran opens up on Warriors arrival

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran has spoken about his initial time at the club and says he was always confident his one-year contract would be registered by the NRL.

Foran joined the Warriors on a one-year deal last October but faced a nervous four-month wait before the NRL rubber stamped the deal last Wednesday.

The former Manly and Parramatta playmaker will be available to make his first appearance for the Warriors in the round three clash against the Bulldogs in Dunedin on March 17, pending a second psychological assessment.

"I was always confident that we would get over the line and get registered but it was just going through the process," Foran said in an on-stage interview at the club's season launch in Auckland today.

The 26-year-old said the move to New Zealand has been good for him after he struggled with various personal problems over the past 12 months.

Foran has not played since last May with his year cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury.

"It's been great," he said. "It's a breath of fresh air actually. I needed it.



"It's great to get out of Sydney and come home around extended family and just get back to my roots. Just being around big love and to start fresh at a new club."

Foran is enjoying his new environment and said he was able to settle in quickly alongside his new teammates.

"It's been brilliant. The boys have made me feel welcome from the get-go and I just think all kiwis are like that. It's just one big family and it's no different at the Warriors.

"From the moment I walked into the place, I knew a few boys from the Kiwis side, but I got to know everyone really quick and I've really enjoyed my time so far."

- NZ Herald