World Club Challenge Rugby League Winners

1975_Easts 25, St. Helens 2

1987_Wigan 8, Manly 2

1989_Widnes 30, Canberra Raiders 18

1992_Wigan 21, Penrith Panthers 4

1993_Brisbane Broncos 22, Wigan 8

1994_Wigan 20, Brisbane Broncos 14

1997_Brisbane Broncos 36, Hunter Mariners 12

2000_Melbourne Storm 44, St. Helens 6

2001_St. Helens 20, Brisbane Broncos 18

2002_Bradford 41, Newcastle Knights 26

2003_Sydney Roosters 38, St. Helens 0

2004_Bradford 22, Penrith Panthers 4

2005_Leeds 39, Canterbury Bulldogs 32

2006_Bradford 30, Wests Tigers 10

2007_St. Helens 18, Brisbane Broncos 14

2008_Leeds 11, Melbourne Storm 4

2009_Manly Sea Eagles 28, Leeds 20

2010_Melbourne Storm 18, Leeds 10

2011_St. George Illawarra Dragons 21, Wigan 15

2012_Leeds 26, Manly Sea Eagles 12

2013_Melbourne Storm 18, Leeds 14

2014_Sydney Roosters 36, Wigan 14

2015_South Sydney Rabbitohs 39, St. Helens 0

2016_North Queensland Cowboys 38, Leeds 4

2017_Wigan 22, Cronulla Sharks 6

