NRL: Warriors impress with five-tries-to-one trial win over Gold Coast Titans

The Warriors are getting better but coach Stephen Kearney wants to see more improvement following today's 26-6 NRL trial win over the Gold Coast Titans in Palmerston North.

Kearney was satisfied with his side's effort in their second and final preseason game at Central Energy Trust Arena but was concerned at some missed opportunities on attack and periods of sloppy defence against a Titans side missing Kevin Proctor, Dan Sarginson, Konrad Hurrell and Jarryd Hayne.

But the five-tries-to-one result built on last week's 30-18 loss to Melbourne Storm, and Kearney hopes they can continue on the upward trajectory ahead of their season-opener against Newcastle at Mt Smart Stadium on March 5.

"There were some good parts today, but there's a ton of room for improvement​" said Kearney.

"The defence was encouraging and there was areas of our attack which didn't quite flow as well as it could have and I know that will come in time.

"But with the side the boys had in front of them, in terms of their responsibility and getting their jobs done, they did that pretty well."

The Warriors repelled a strong start from the visitors and posted tries to 18-year-old lock Isaiah Papalii and right wing Tui Lolohea, before Titans centre John Olive crossed to help narrow the margin to 10-6 at halftime.

The Warriors had several chances to extend their lead but a lack of polish let them down, but second-half tries to David Fusitu'a and James Gavet gave them space before vice-captain Simon Mannering's late score sealed the win.

The match was a positive first hit-out for Mannering, and fellow forwards Issac Luke and bench front-rower Jacob Lillyman, after the trio all missed the NRL Auckland Nines and last week's trip to the Sunshine Coast.

"Simon, he just steadies everything down," said Kearney. "He's someone if I was playing alongside I'd feel safe.

"Jacob too was very strong. He came on and got a cork in his quad but carried the ball well and got some play the ball speed for us."

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck came through unscathed in his second match back from the ACL knee injury that ruined last season.

The 23-year-old was again safe under the high ball and made a number of threatening runs while also providing the final pass for his side's first three tries.

As he did against Melbourne, star halfback Shaun Johnson produced some strong tackling to contain Titans captain Ryan James and halfback Kane Elgey and also contributed three conversions.

Young five-eighth Ata Hingano was solid and on form remains the frontrunner to start round one in the absence of Kieran Foran.

Centre Solomone Kata let himself down with a couple of unforced errors but should have a chance to redeem himself against the Knights.​

Warriors 26 (Isaiah Papalii, Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a, James Gavet, Simon Mannering tries, Shaun Johnson 3 cons)

Gold Coast Titans 6 (John Olive try, Ashley Taylor con)

- NZ Herald