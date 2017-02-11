9:40am Sat 11 February
Gus Gould's shock call to divide Australia

Indigenous team-mates Andrew Fifita, Greg Inglis and Johnathan Thurston line up before the NRL All Stars match. Photo/Getty Images
Penrith Panthers supremo and Australian rugby league great Phil Gould has put forward an argument for the Australian Kangaroos test team to be ripped in two.

Gould told Channel 9 during the Indigenous All Star's victory over the World All Stars last night that one idea would be to have the Australian Indigenous team play separately to the rest of the Australian team at all major international competitions.

Gould raised the idea, after declaring he agreed with Indigenous legend Johnathan Thurston that the fixture is one of the most important on the rugby league calendar.

The Channel 9 commentator said it was important for rugby league administrators to find new ways to have the Indigenous team compete more regularly and against more meaningful opposition.

"The Indigenous All Stars team is one of the most important sporting bodies or sporting teams in the country, " Gould said. "I agree with what Johnathan Thurston said earlier this week - it needs to play together more often.

"We need to find them opposition to play against, even to the point of being part of the World Cup as a separate entity [to Australia].

"There is all sorts of tournaments they can play in - they can play in the World Cup and they can play in Four Nations."

His proposed solution to have the indigenous Australian team play against the Australian Kangaroos has divided fans.






- news.com.au

