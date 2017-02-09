Storm, Warriors prepared for Queensland heatwave

Melbourne Storm are unfazed by the prospect of playing in searing conditions in tomorrow's NRL trial against the NZ Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

A heatwave is due to strike Queensland over the weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the high 30s celsius, but uncomfortable weather is of little concern to stand-in Storm captain Kenny Bromwich.

The 25-year-old forward said the side had not yet discussed the issue with the players, already accustomed to training in extreme heat and humidity down in Melbourne.

Saturday's match will be played in quarters with unlimited interchanges, but that's just as much to do with both teams looking to run extended 26 and 23-man squads as it is the hot conditions.

"I've thought about it a little bit, but it's been really hot in Melbourne too," said Bromwich.

"It will be hot for us, but it will be hot for the Warriors too. If it's hot, it's hot and if not, then it's all good."

The conditions are likely to pose more of a problem for the Warriors, who have traditionally struggled in games played in Australia through the early part of the NRL season.

This year, however, Stephen Kearney's side have the benefit of playing the first three rounds of the season on home soil and will avoid the worst of Australia's late summer heat, with their first game across the Tasman scheduled for March 26 against St George Illawarra in Sydney.

Kearney's assistant, Steve McNamara, knows how difficult the hot weather can be for players to handle, having spent last season working alongside Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.



McNamara believes Australian clubs benefit from their players slogging it out over the long, hot summer months and says the Warriors have tried to condition themselves as best they can.

"Fortunately for us, in the NRL, we don't go across there until round four, as we get three games in New Zealand to start with, so it probably won't be as hot as it is in Australia," said McNamara.

"But certainly, coming from living in Sydney last year, there's a huge advantage to training and playing in the heat and humidity during the offseason and preseason, and we've been putting a few things in place ourselves to handle that process.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of playing, but also the challenge of facing the heat and humidity north of Brisbane."

The Warriors arrive on the Sunshine Coast later today and have a training session at the ground this evening, followed by a fan engagement opportunity.

- NZ Herald