Kenny Bromwich to captain Storm against Warriors in trial game

Kenny Bromwich will captain an extended 26-man Melbourne Storm squad in Saturday's NRL trial against the Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Bromwich, who co-captained the Storm at last week's NRL Auckland Nines, will follow his brother Jesse in leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Cameron Smith and halfback Cooper Cronk.

The Storm have elected to hold back their international players, including Kiwis captain Bromwich and 2018 Warriors signing Tohu Harris, while fullback Billy Slater's much anticipated return from shoulder surgery that ruined last season has been put on hold.

The line-up includes five players from last season's grand final loss to Cronulla, including 2016 competition-leading try scorer Suliasi Vunivalu.

Seventeen players who featured in the club's Nines campaign will also turn out, including Cameron Munster and Brodie Croft who were named in the Nines Team of the Tournament.

The versatile Munster, who wore the No1 jersey last season, is the leading contender to play five-eighth with Blake Green having departed for Manly.

Croft, the 19-year-old understudy to Cronk, has been described as a clone of the 2016 Dally M Medallist and Golden Boot-winner, and possesses a strong passing and kicking game to complement his explosive running.

Speedster Josh Addo-Carr will be one of five new recruits in action alongside 2016 Queensland Cup players Ryley Jacks and Tui Kamikamica, who have been promoted from the Storm's feeder club the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Assistant Adam O'Brien will coach the team with Craig Bellamy to also be on the sidelines overseeing the team's performance.

Melbourne Storm trial squad: 1. Young Tonumaipea, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Curtis Scott, 4. Cheyse Blair, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Christian Welch, 9. Slade Griffin, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Kenneath Bromwich (c), 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Vincent Leuluai, 14. Ryley Jacks, 15. Jeremy Hawkins, 16. Mark Nicholls, 17. Tui Kamikamica, 18. Dean Britt, 19. Joe Stimson, 20. Justin Olam, 21. Jake Turpin, 22. Scott Drinkwater, 23. Charlie Galo, 24. Dylan Kelly, 25. Jesse Arthars, 26. Linc Port.

- NZ Herald