Latest updates: NRL Nines, day two

Join us here for live updates of Day two of the NRL Nines at Eden Park:

Key times:

Semi final 1 - 4.40pm

Semi final 2 - 5.05pm

Final - 6.40pm

2.15pm Penrith into semi finals after thriller

Penrith are into the semi finals of the NRL Nines, after a thrilling 16-12 over Manly.

After the match went to extra time - with the teams tied 12-12 - utility Tyrone May crashed over in the second minute of the extra period.

The Panthers progress is ironic, as the west Sydney club have been one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament.

CEO Phil Gould has been constantly negative about the event and their chairman said last week that the Nines carried too much of an injury risk.

1:20pm Shaun Johnson injury 'not serious'

Shaun Johnson is likely to feature in the club's pre-season programme of trials, which begin next week against the Melbourne Storm.

While the halfback took no part in their failed Nines campaign as he was sidelined by a hip complaint, Warriors assistant coach Steve Mac Namara said he expected Johnson to be involved over the next fortnight.

"I don't think it's serious," said MacNamara. "Hopefully he'll be ok for trial one next week if not definitely trial two the week after."

Continued below.

MacNamara said the decision not to play Johnson on the final day of the Nines was made on Sunday morning.

"We gave him every chance but it simply wasn't worth the risk of putting Shaun out there for this game."

"[He was] hugely disappointed," said MacNamara. "He's a proud man and really likes this tournament and likes to get out there and show what he can do but unfortunately he wasn't able to. It was in the club's best interests that he didn't play."

Meanwhile, the final games in the Hunua pool saw the Tigers beat the Broncos 17-11and the Storm trump the Knights 20-10



12:25pm Warriors end Nines winless

The Warriors woe's have continued on Sunday at the Nines, with a last minute 14-10 loss to the Dragons.

The match looked headed for a draw, before Kurt Mann broke through from 30 metres out to dot down with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

It means the Warriors have failed to win a single match at this year's tournament, which is a poor effort.

Though they were fielding a young team, they should have been good enough to beat the Dragons, who have hardly any big names in their squad.

Just like yesterday the Warriors had their chances, but a lack of composure and basic errors let them down.

It wasn't good enough. Even young players should be able to make good decisions under pressure, but the sight of Sam Lisone putting in a hopeful left footed grubber kick midway through the first half hinted at panic in the ranks.

Earlier Ata Hingano had opened the scoring for the Warriors in the fifth minute, as the home team opened with an intensity that hasn't been apparent on Saturday.

But it didn't last. Nene MacDonald replied soon afterwards for the Sydney side, beating several would be tacklers to score a relatively soft try.

Tui Lolohea scored a solo effort - regathering his own chip - to put the Warriors ahead early in the second half, before St George again replied to tie up the match.

The Dragons had the better chances late in the match, with MacDonald losing the ball over the try line after making a long range break.

The Warriors looked disorganised and were playing far too lateral, though Lolohea also sparked a late break before Mann's fateful try.

In earlier matches on Sunday the Sharks thrashed a disinterested Bulldogs side 28-4, while the Panthers suprised the Titans 22-4.

In the battle for top spot in the Piha pool, 2016 champions Parramatta Eels beat Manly 17-12.

11.00am: Johnson unlikely to play

Shaun Johnson has no contractual obligation to take the field today.

Johnson is an ambassador of the Duco event, and one of the faces of the Nines.

He has been contracted in a separate deal to promote the event - like Johnathan Thurston - but the deal does not include any clauses related to his participation in the Nines.

While there was an expectation from the promoters that he would be part of the team and take the field, the ultimate decision rests with Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney and assistants Steve MacNamara and Stacey Jones, who are running the Nines team.

The halfback sat out both of the Warriors losses on Saturday, with the club saying he was struggling with a hip complaint.

It's unknown if the 26-year-old will take any part in their final match on Sunday against the Dragons.

With nothing riding on the result - as the Warriors are already eliminated from the tournament - it seems unlikely that the Warriors would risk him.

The Warriors' exit is likely to have an impact on the crowd and the atmosphere today, though there remains plenty of interest in Johnathan Thurston and the Cowboys, as well as other popular teams like the Broncos, Eels and Roosters.

- NZ Herald