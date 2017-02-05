League: Fast track signalled for Foran

Kieran Foran's playing future with the Warriors should be confirmed in weeks rather than months, according to NRL boss Todd Greenberg.

The Kiwis playmaker last year signed a one-year deal with the Auckland-based club but his contract wasn't immediately registered by the NRL and doubt surrounded when he would be free to play.

A number of off-field issues left Foran in a state of limbo after being released by Parramatta last May, but Greenberg suggested the Warriors could be able to call on his services for their season-opener against Newcastle on March 5.

Greenberg has been having regular conversations with Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle and, although he was unlikely to meet with Foran while in Auckland for the NRL Nines, he was confident the saga was nearing an end.

"There's no one who wants to see Kieran Foran back playing NRL more than I do," Greenberg told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch.

"What I want to ensure and what the game wants to ensure is that we're fully satisfied that he's done everything required and he's ready to come back in a better place than where he was when he bowed out of the game."

Greenberg said there were two aspects behind Foran's clearance. First was about his welfare, having last year struggled with mental health problems and issues in his personal life, and second was his association with gambling identity Eddie Hayson.

"We've addressed that with Kieran and I think he's taken the steps necessary to remedy that," Greenberg said of Foran's friendship with Hayson.

"I'm very conscious that he's in a good space ... I'm looking forward to seeing him back."

