Wheelchair user upset about seating options at NRL Nines

A woman in a wheelchair is upset that she is unable to attend the NRL Auckland Nines due to "unfair" price increases and limited seating options at the event.

Angela Olsen, 53, said she is a big sports fan who regularly attends events at Eden Park, with her son Braedyn, including the Nines last year.

When Olsen tried to book tickets to this year's event, she was disappointed to discover the lowest price for a wheelchair bay was $199 because of their location in the 'silver zone'.

She said this was more than $100 increase on what she paid per ticket in 2016.

"I don't have a choice where I can sit, where the wheelchair bays are set up is where I have to watch from," said Olsen.

"I desperately want to pay $100 and go enjoy the weekend, but $200 I just don't have.

"This makes me feel small, it makes me feel like I don't count, like I don't matter."

Olsen was also upset to find the zone the wheelchair bays are located was not alcohol-free - an area her and her son Braedyn, who is intellectually disabled, prefer.

"He doesn't like to be around noise or the silliness. If I can't get to an alcohol-free zone, the least they should do is give me a free ticket," said Olsen.

The Auckland woman immediately contacted the organisers Duco Events to dispute the "unfair" price increase.

General manager of the Nines Trina Tamati offered to upgrade the pair to a more premium zone so they could be in the exact seats they usually sit in at the stadium.

She also explained to Olsen that all wheelchair users are offered a complimentary companion ticket.

"Companion seats are free anyway, which made it basically two tickets for the price of one. These people need help getting in and out of the stadium and we understand that," said Tamati.

"I was really willing to upgrade her to the exact seat she wanted."

Tamati said adult ticket prices across all zones have increased for the event this year.

"Putting on two days of entertainment with over 400 players is not a cheap exercise. We have to adjust to make sure the event can run."

Tamati said she was not aware Olsen wanted to sit in an alcohol-free zone but the organisers had "very good reasons" for locating the no-drinking area in the south stand of the stadium.

"We can close bars and access to alcohol in those areas. It is also the only area shaded for children."

Olsen has been wheelchair-bound for three years following an accident that occurred during surgery on her spinal cord.

Since then, she said has been given free tickets for a number of sporting events at Eden Park by New Zealand Rugby and New Zealand Cricket.

- NZ Herald