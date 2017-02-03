League: I won't be ranting and raving, says new Warriors skipper

New Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will follow the example of two of the game's quiet achievers as he takes on the club's leadership duties for the upcoming NRL season.

Replacing former skipper and back-rower Ryan Hoffman, Tuivasa-Sheck will enjoy the support and experience of senior Warriors players to help him adjust to the new role.

The 23-year-old fullback insists he won't be found ranting and raving at teammates and wants his on-field deeds to inspire those around him.

"I'll be the one to lead by example," said Tuivasa-Sheck. "That's my aim. I'm not really big at 'hey, you do this, [or] hey, you go over there'."

The 11-test Kiwis international will rely on halves Shaun Johnson and - pending clearance from the NRL - Kieran Foran, and hooker Issac Luke, to guide the side's attack, while he co-ordinates their defensive line from the back.

In assessing his own captaincy style, he is looking to emulate the quiet and professional example set by both his former Sydney Roosters captain and mentor Anthony Minichiello, and former Kiwis and Warriors skipper Simon Mannering, to help him get the best out of the side.

"He [Minichiello] was a captain at fullback also and he just played what was in front of him and I want to do the same," he said.

"He was a real quiet person. He was similar to Simon Mannering. He just led by example ... he was at training on time, he just did all of the little stuff right, and that's what I want to do."

Tuivasa-Sheck's outstanding work ethic and dedication made him a front-runner for the job in the eyes of Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

However, his people skills, and the ease with which he is able to interact with and relate to younger and older teammates and club staff were other qualities seen as essential to helping the Warriors improve.

"Certainly the way he conducts himself around the playing group also is very important," said Kearney.

"He relates to everybody. He's got a wonderful energy about him and nothing's too hard for him and everyone can relate to him."

Tuivasa-Sheck didn't immediately accept the job but after speaking to family and senior players, he "found the confidence to say yes".

"It took some time for me to process the idea. I spoke to a few respected people and some boys in the team and they pointed out I do have the qualities in me."

- NZ Herald