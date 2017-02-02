New Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'They can't always look to me'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

New Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says his main role is to get team mates "buzzing".

The 23-year-old, 11-test fullback didn't immediately accept the job from coach Steve Kearney last week.

But after speaking to advisers and players, he "found the confidence to say yes".

"A lot of people are talking about my age and inexperience compared to the other players," said Tuivasa-Sheck, who missed most of his first Warriors season with a knee injury.

"It took some time for me to process the idea. I spoke to a few respected people and some boys in the team and they pointed out I do have the qualities in me. I've really backed myself to go for it.

"I think he (Kearney) enjoys the energy I bring to the team and the club. I talk well with the boys, I can link the senior and younger boys together.

"It's going to be a whole new experience for me and I need to get myself right for the whole season, and stay on the field."

But Tuivasa-Sheck, who has played 91 first grade games for the Roosters and Warriors since 2012, said he couldn't do everything.

Listen: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on Radio Sport Breakfast



"It's about everyone stepping up, leading their own roles, making it a privelege to play for the Warriors" he told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"Being a young leader they can't always look to me. I don't think I will make many changes - I will just be myself around the club.

"It was a good learning experience on the sidelines last year. I could see where the boys dropped their heads a few times and where I can help pick them up in certain areas.

"My main role is getting the boys ready for each weekend and buzzing for it."

- NZ Herald