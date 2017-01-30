Kiwi forward Fuifui Moimoi's own Twitter account claimed he had affairs

Twelve-test Kiwi league player Fuifui Moimoi's Twitter account has been compromised by posts alleging he has had a number of affairs.

The tweets claim to be written by his wife.

One of the tweets states: "If you want to be single you need to tell your wife first ok." The account then went private, the tweets becoming inaccessible to the public.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a later post seemed to come from Moimoi himself, saying: "Sorry you all have to see this. I'm going to clean up my life and twitter!"

The SMH said the stream had included photos and text conversations with other women.

The 37-year-old Moimoi, a barnstorming forward who last played for New Zealand in 2011, was a cult hero at Parramatta during a 200-game NRL career.

Moimoi, who has turned out for Tonga, played for Pt Chevalier, Glenora and Mt Albert before signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2003. He has most recently played for English club Leigh.

- NZ Herald