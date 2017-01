Brian McClennan is refuting claims he's heading back to the Super League.

The Hull Daily Mail newspaper reports the former Kiwis and Leeds coach is to take over as head coach of Championship rugby league side Bradford.

However McClennan has told Radio Sport that a young family and a business has him wanting to remain in New Zealand.

The famed club is now owned by New Zealanders Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe after the former entity was liquidated.

