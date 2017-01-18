NRL: Pauli Pauli involved in serious car crash

Newcastle Knights forward Pauli Pauli reportedly has been involved in a serious car crash.

Australian media outlets including Channel Seven reported the Knights big-man was one of 10 people injured in a seven-car pileup on the M1 north of Sydney at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

He is believed to have sustained a hip and leg injury, and was in Gosford Hospital on Thursday morning.

New South Wales Police said in a statement that eight people were injured, with one in a critical condition.

The Knights were contacted by Australia's Fox Sports but could not provide further details.

Pauli joined the Knights last year on a two-year deal, tallying 15 games for the club in 2016.