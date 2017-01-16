11:57am Tue 17 January
NRL: Israel Folau to the Warriors in 2018?

Israel Folau, playing for the Wallabies, has been linked to the Warriors. Photo / Getty Images
The Warriors are believed to be making a play for Wallaby and former league star Israel Folau.

The former Storm and Broncos outside back is currently contracted to the Waratahs in Super Rugby but Rugby League Week is reporting the Warriors have shown interest in the 27-year-old about crossing the Tasman for the 2018 season.

Folau, who made the move to Australian Rules in 2011 and Rugby Union in 2013, is engaged to Silver Ferns netballer Maria Tutaia and a move to Auckland might not be out of the question.

Folau says the pair still need to decide on their respective futures, and he hasn't ruled out a move across the Tasman.

"We haven't discussed it as yet but that time will come round - we're going to have to sit down and talk deeply about how things are going to look," he told Tony Veitch on Newstalk ZB.

"I wouldn't shut it out but every individual player has to weigh up their on-field and off-field things that they've got to look after."

The Warriors have cap space available to them with a number of stars coming off contract at the end of this year including Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson.

Johnson has been rumoured to be considering a move to English rugby.

The Warriors are yet to respond to the Herald's calls.

- NZ Herald

