NRL: Brisbane Broncos unveil bold new look

The Brisbane Broncos have unveiled a bold new look upon returning to pre-season training this year.

The Broncos hit the paddock at the University of Queensland on Wednesday morning in a teal training kit, much different to their traditional maroon and gold colours.

The brighter shade was a throwback to the infamous teal jersey of 1998 and 2002 which is regarded as one of the club's less popular designs.

It is also the colour of the city's Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat, who have won three of their four games this summer.

The Broncos last month released a mint-coloured jersey for the Auckland Nines which was designed by some of the club's Kiwi contingent in Jordan Kahu and Alex Glenn.

The players received their teal training kit before the first session of the year and it will be worn while they are training for the Nines in Auckland next month.

Brisbane's representative players kicked off their campaign on Wednesday morning following an extended break after competing in the Four Nations tournament.

Aspiring captain Darius Boyd set the pace in fitness testing and said he had returned in good shape.

"It's good to be back. I wouldn't feel great if I didn't keep fit (during the break)," Boyd said.

"I'm really looking forward to my last few years. I'm treating every year like it's my last.

"I want to play really well for the club."

Boyd returned to training alongside fellow Test players Matt Gillett, Adam Blair, Sam Thaiday and Jordan Kahu.

