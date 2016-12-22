Former NRL star Chad Robinson found dead

A body, believed to be that of missing former NRL player Chad Robinson has been found in Kenthurst, in Sydney's west.

Tradesmen working in the area located a vehicle belonging to Robinson early on Thursday afternoon, near the intersection of Marieba and Porters Road.

Police are still in the process of formerly identifying the individual, however it is believed to be the former Parramatta and Sydney Roosters player.

Robinson's family recently called for public assistance to help locate the 36-year-old, after he failed to return to his Kellyville home in late November. There were grave concerns for his wellbeing, as the former football star failed to take a phone, wallet or any identification with him.

He was last seen leaving his Crestview Avenue address in his silver Subaru Outback, but had not been sighted since.

The Hills Local Area Command had been investigating his disappearance for a number of weeks, but until now had failed to locate Robinson or his vehicle.

A widespread social media campaign was also launched, led by a number of Rugby league identities including former teammate and friend Paul Gallen and Footy Show personality Beau Ryan.

Police are preparing a brief for the Coroner, with a post mortem examination still to determine the cause of death.

- news.com.au