NRL: Warriors eager to retain front-row pair

The Warriors are refusing to part ways with young front-row pair Charlie Gubb and Albert Vete who have attracted the interest of rival NRL clubs.

Gubb was recently denied a request for a release from his contract which ends next year, with grand final winners Cronulla one of several clubs reportedly keen on signing him.

Vete is also contracted for next season but Fox Sports report the ambitious Gold Coast Titans are eager for him to join them in 2018.

"We took up Charlie's option this year so he's staying with us for 2017," said Warriors recruitment manager Tony Iro.

"And so is Albert and he has an option for 2018. I've got no doubt he'll be approached, but no he hasn't asked for a release."

The Warriors could potentially consider letting Gubb go but only if a quality replacement could be found.

The Wellington product has come on since debuting for the Warriors in 2013 and earned plenty of admirers through his rugged and fearless playing style.

He made 14 appearances this season but feels he could enjoy more game time at another club.

"He's a first grader and I can't see a lot of first grade props on the market at this stage but we are happy with Charlie in our ranks," said Iro.

"He's working hard. He understands the situation and he's training well.

"At this stage, looking at where we are, he'll be here with us for 2017.

"Things change in the market and I'm sure there will be a little movement across a few clubs but at this stage we're happy with where we are."

The club has little room to move under the salary cap but is on the look-out for a value-for-money outside-back signing.

"Potentially we're still looking for another outside back but not a high-profile (player). Our cap is pretty tight."

