League: NZRL offer support for under-fire ARLC chair John Grant

The New Zealand Rugby League has volunteered its support for under-fire ARL Commission chairman John Grant and expressed concerns over the impending vote by the NRL clubs to remove him from his post.

Disgruntled NRL club bosses and ARLC stakeholders are currently locked in a meeting at League Central in Sydney to decide Grant's fate with an outcome expected later today.

The two parties are at odds following Grant's decision last month to backtrack on a club funding offer which had been agreed to in-principle by both parties.

Contrary to the unrest felt in club-land, a statement from NZRL board chairman Garry Fissenden details their support for Grant and appreciation for his work around improving the international game.

"John's highly collaborative approach over the past five years has brought great benefit to rugby league in Australia and New Zealand," said Fissenden.

"His support of the international game, his input into developing better pathways for NZ players into the NRL, along with his understanding of player welfare issues is greatly valued by all in New Zealand rugby league.

"We know he continues to seek ways to improve the future of the game for all who play and administer it and his departure would be a huge loss to the game wherever it is played throughout the world."