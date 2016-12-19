Players' union defend Alex McKinnon's right to sue NRL

The players' union has defended Alex McKinnon's right to sue the NRL over the tackle that left him paralysed.

The former Newcastle forward is readying legal action against the game's governing body over the 2014 tackle which left him wheelchair bound.

The NRL said no claim had been lodged but they had been in contact with McKinnon's lawyer.

The lawsuit is also reported to include Melbourne's Jordan McLean, who was handed a seven-game ban for his involvement in a three-man spear tackle that left McKinnon with a spinal injury.

The Rugby League Players Association said McKinnon's injury had been life- altering and people should consider his position before judging him.

"Alex has the right to pursue any and all legal options available to him in relation to his injury and it is appropriate that he has engaged his own legal representatives to assist him," the RLPA said in a statement.

"We also recognise there has been an emotional toll on those who played and officiated in the game between the Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm and particularly on those involved in the incident that resulted in the injury to Alex.

"From the RLPA's perspective, we will seek to ensure that the rights of all parties are protected throughout any legal process that might eventuate."

The 24-year-old McKinnon's rugby league career was cut short by the tackle. He expressed a desire to sue last year despite receiving the maximum $500,000 compensation payout from the NRL and around $1.2 million for his medical costs through fundraising efforts.

But McKinnon, whose legal team has reportedly met with NRL boss Todd Greenberg, has said that will be nowhere near enough in the long-term.

"I had no idea how much this injury was going to cost," he told the Nine Network in July 2015.

"I didn't know until two weeks ago it cost $100,000 for me to get out of bed in the morning.

"I just need to know how much it is going to cost me, how much money I have and where I (am) going to get that money from."

The Storm have declined to comment.