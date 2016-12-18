1:24am Fri 23 December
Sonny Bill Williams wife gives birth to their second child

Sonny Bill Williams with his second child, Aisha Williams. Photo / Twitter

Sonny Bill Williams has become a father for the second time.

The dual-code international and two-time World Cup winning All Black posted a photo of him with his newborn daughter, Aisha Williams, on Twitter about 7am this morning.

"Aisha Williams, our gift from the most high came into this world struggling, but alhamdulillah after a long night she's improving."


Williams married former Brazilian nightclub dancer, Alana Raffie, in 2013, the same year he won an NRL grand final with the Sydney Roosters.

They welcomed their first daughter, Imaan, in 2014.

Williams has spoken out about enjoying time with his family and often posts pictures and videos of Imaan, now 2, to his social media accounts.

- NZ Herald

