Warriors won't be getting Kieran Foran for Christmas

While the Warriors enjoy the festive season, there's one present they won't be getting under the Christmas tree - Kieran Foran.

Chief executive Jim Doyle has confirmed to Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch that the troubled NRL star's future is still undecided and a decision won't be made until January.

But despite the delays, Doyle wants to reassure everyone that Foran's transfer is inevitable.

"It's a process that we're working through continuously," Doyle said. "We're working with the NRL through all aspects of getting him ready, and we'll get there."

Foran has been in meetings with the NRL's integrity unit to determine if he's fit to return to rugby league after he left the game earlier this year following a host of off-field, personal issues that saw him released by his Paramatta club.

While that decision lies with them, Doyle also stressed the need to have a healthy Kieran Foran back at his best, both physically and mentally, before the club can even think of signing him on.

"He's still got personal issues he's working through, but he's working with the right people," Doyle said.

"With your mind, you don't just wake up one morning and say, 'Right, I'm fine now,' you take time and you need people around you to help you going in the right direction."

Coupled with that is Foran's shoulder injury which had him sidelined earlier in the 2016 season.

According to Doyle, it's still not 100 per cent, and that may affect the timing of his return.

"Kieran's also recovering from his shoulder injury, so he can't be on the field at the moment doing contact and doing post-sessions with the team, he'll just be training with some of the other players in rehab.

"At the end of the day, if he's ready for round one that'll be perfect. If he's not, and it's round two or three, well that's fine too."

